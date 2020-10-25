iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Watson Rebecca’s 9th Largest Position

Watson Rebecca lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.84.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

