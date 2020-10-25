iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $346.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.84.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

