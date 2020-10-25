iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $67.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

