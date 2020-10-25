ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $246.38

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.38 and traded as low as $246.00. ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 12,113,144 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -64.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.38.

About ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

