IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $11.08 Average PT from Analysts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 102,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 77.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $544,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 317,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

