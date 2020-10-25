Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.0% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.