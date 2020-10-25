Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 219 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

