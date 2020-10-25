James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 31.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.19. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

