JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) & At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) Head-To-Head Analysis

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and At Home Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16% At Home Group -35.75% 14.74% 2.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of At Home Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of JanOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of At Home Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

JanOne has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, At Home Group has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JanOne and At Home Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A At Home Group 1 6 6 0 2.38

At Home Group has a consensus price target of $15.16, suggesting a potential downside of 33.28%. Given At Home Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe At Home Group is more favorable than JanOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JanOne and At Home Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $35.10 million 0.25 -$11.96 million N/A N/A At Home Group $1.37 billion 1.07 -$214.43 million $0.57 39.86

JanOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than At Home Group.

Summary

At Home Group beats JanOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments. As of February 22, 2019, it operated approximately 180 stores in 37 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

