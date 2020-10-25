Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.