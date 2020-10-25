Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €170.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.40 ($184.00).

RI opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.35.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

