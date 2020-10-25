Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CARA stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $668.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

