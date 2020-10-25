Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.