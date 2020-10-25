Jewel (JWL) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $759.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

