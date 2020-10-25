JMP Securities Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 4.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

