John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $207.44

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.44 and traded as low as $201.50. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) shares last traded at $208.30, with a volume of 1,597,342 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider David Kemp bought 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,497.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,730.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

