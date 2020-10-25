Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £427.68 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £427.68 ($558.77).

Anna Manz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Anna Manz purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £429.12 ($560.65).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,441.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,212.25. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,294 ($43.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,555 ($33.38).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.