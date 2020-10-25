JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Continental (FRA:CON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental (FRA:CON) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CON. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

FRA:CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.62. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 12-month high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

