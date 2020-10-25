JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Truist raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,877 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

