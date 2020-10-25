Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $263.29

Shares of Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $263.29 and traded as low as $106.00. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at $108.25, with a volume of 51,298 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 million and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a €0.26 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L)’s payout ratio is presently 2,657.48%.

About Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

