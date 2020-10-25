Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 149,100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

About Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.