KeyCorp Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $424.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $421.00 to $424.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $353.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.17. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

