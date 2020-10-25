Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Cut to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Keyence stock opened at $468.32 on Wednesday. Keyence has a one year low of $249.07 and a one year high of $488.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.31.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

