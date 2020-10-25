Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $176,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

