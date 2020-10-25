Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

