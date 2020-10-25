Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $23.81.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

