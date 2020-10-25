Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $21.25 on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

