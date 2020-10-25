KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus KBL MERGER CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:KBLM) Financial Survey

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KONE Oyj and KBL MERGER CORP/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 3 6 2 0 1.91 KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KONE Oyj and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.93 $1.04 billion N/A N/A KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 9.25% 32.52% 10.96% KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A -56.81% -12.76%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats KBL MERGER CORP/SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. In addition, it offers people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

