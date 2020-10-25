Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB restated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

