Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

