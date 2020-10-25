Kyber Network Hits Market Cap of $182.73 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00007098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $182.73 million and $19.06 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034088 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.38 or 0.04493170 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00303372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,381,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,273,318 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars.

