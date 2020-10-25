Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $12.00. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

