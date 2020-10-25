Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

