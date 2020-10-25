Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LARK opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.