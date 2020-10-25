Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 4th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by 105.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

