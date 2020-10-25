Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $863.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.