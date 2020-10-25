Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $35.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.