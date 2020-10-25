Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $288.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.56. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

