LESLIE’S, INC. (LESL) to Raise $600 Million in IPO

LESLIE’S, INC. (LESL) plans to raise $600 million in an IPO on Thursday, October 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 40,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

LESLIE’S, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the nearly $11 billion United States pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Founded in 1963, we are the only direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand with national scale, operating an integrated marketing and distribution ecosystem powered by a physical network of 934 branded locations and a robust digital platform. We command a market-leading share of nearly 15% of residential aftermarket product spend, which represents an increase of approximately 500 basis points since 2010; our physical network is larger than the sum of our 20 largest competitors, and our digital sales are estimated to be greater than five times as large as that of our largest digital competitor. “.

LESLIE’S, INC. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

Receive News & Ratings for LESLIE’S INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LESLIE’S INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.