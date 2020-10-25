LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,044 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $283.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

