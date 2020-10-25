LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. CSFB boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.27. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

