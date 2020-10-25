LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,854 iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $99.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

