LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

