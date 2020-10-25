LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 75,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $9.36 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

