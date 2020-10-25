LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

