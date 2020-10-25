Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

