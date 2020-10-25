Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.94. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

