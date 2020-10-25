Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0022

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $61,980.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.01079402 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,059.54 or 1.00509214 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 695,927,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

