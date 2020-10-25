Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

