Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.77.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

